mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.78

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 222632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$254.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. Research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.02304 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

