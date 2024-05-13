mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.78

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 222632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDF
mdf commerce Price Performance
mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. Research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.02304 earnings per share for the current year.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than mdf commerce
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.