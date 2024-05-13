Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $617.25

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 617.25 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 918 ($11.53), with a volume of 22632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.25 ($11.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.26) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tracsis Price Performance

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 887.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 873.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4,115.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,005.40). In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,005.40). Also, insider Ross Paterson bought 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.40 ($10,034.41). 4.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Featured Stories

