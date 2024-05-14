The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,161,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.