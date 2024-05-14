Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $12.70

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $682.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

