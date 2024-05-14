Analyzing Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) & Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao -11.83% 1.68% 0.47% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Eurocash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.86 billion 0.00 -$454.88 million ($0.13) N/A Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.65

Eurocash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eurocash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao beats Eurocash on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands. The company is also involved in the provision of ready-to-eat meals; rental of commercial spaces; and e-commerce sales. It operates its supermarkets under Pão de Açúcar, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem banners; proximity and specialized stores through Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado banners; and gas stations through the Pão de Açúcar, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem banners, as well as sells its products through its websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

