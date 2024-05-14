Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $100.39

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.68.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Up 1.0 %

OKTA opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.