Analyzing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bread Financial and Open Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 7 3 0 1.93 Open Lending 0 5 3 0 2.38

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $39.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. Open Lending has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Open Lending is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Open Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bread Financial and Open Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 8.08% 14.44% 1.88% Open Lending 13.31% 6.87% 3.84%

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Lending has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and Open Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.40 $718.00 million $7.94 5.23 Open Lending $117.46 million 6.04 $22.07 million $0.11 54.28

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Open Lending beats Bread Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers. Its LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.