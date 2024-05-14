Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$13.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679. Corporate insiders own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$298.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

