Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several analysts have commented on COGT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COGT
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
COGT opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.