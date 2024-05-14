Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts have commented on COGT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

COGT opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

