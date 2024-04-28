Account Management LLC Acquires 15,840 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Account Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 5.1% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

