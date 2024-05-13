Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Grows By 114.4%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,676. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile
