Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Grows By 114.4%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,676. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

