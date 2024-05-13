Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.74 and last traded at $94.88. Approximately 1,747,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,061,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.