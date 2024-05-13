JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.51. 680,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,712,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.