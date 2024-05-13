JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.51. 680,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,712,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 384,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

