Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $713,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE INVH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

