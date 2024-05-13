Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 7.1%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 631,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 888% from the average session volume of 63,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Atlantic Resources

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 350,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 670,000 shares of company stock worth $42,100.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.