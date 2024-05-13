Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.15. Approximately 339,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,426,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.95 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

