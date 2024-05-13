Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $523.57. 2,564,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

