Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 182,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $175,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 975.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. 2,481,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,080. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

