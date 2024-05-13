Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned 3.30% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI remained flat at $33.68 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $424.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

