PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $64.17. 2,479,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,042,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

