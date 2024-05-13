Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $463.51 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $463,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in MSCI by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,329,000 after acquiring an additional 201,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.57. 448,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,503. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

