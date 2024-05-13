Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Expands By 116.7%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.97. 48,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 418.94% and a net margin of 93.40%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

