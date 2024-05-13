Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Expands By 116.7%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
CRT traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.97. 48,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 418.94% and a net margin of 93.40%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
