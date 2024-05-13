AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 2,097,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,668,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

