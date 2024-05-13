General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $158.86 and last traded at $160.80. Approximately 2,416,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,721,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.