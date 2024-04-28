Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $335.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

