Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 6,732,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.