Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 12,047 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,642,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

