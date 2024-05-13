Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Lowered to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.33.

Corpay stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.51. The stock had a trading volume of 745,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,696. Corpay has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

