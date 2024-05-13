Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,099 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 102,038 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after buying an additional 164,880 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,402. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.