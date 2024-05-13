Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

LW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,774. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.