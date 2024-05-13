Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $976.96. 284,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,671. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $941.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

