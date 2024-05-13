Barclays Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 851,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,859. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 11.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

