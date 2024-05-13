New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Raised to $53.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,683. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.00. New York Times has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

