Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after buying an additional 368,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,808,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,036,000 after acquiring an additional 227,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,800. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.