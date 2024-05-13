Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at TD Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 7,543,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,964. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $276,406,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,613,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

