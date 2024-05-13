N-able (NYSE:NABL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NABL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 551,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,769. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. N-able has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of N-able by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in N-able by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in N-able by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

