Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,325 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Omnicom Group worth $158,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.