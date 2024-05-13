IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $73.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.31. 615,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.34. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 66.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

