Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,960 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of East West Bancorp worth $123,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Barclays began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. 492,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

