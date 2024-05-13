Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 229,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $741.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.88. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.