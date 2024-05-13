Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $111,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 239,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after purchasing an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,158. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.