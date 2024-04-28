Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 217 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Home Depot by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $335.09 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

