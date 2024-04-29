Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.36.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

