Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8,507.46%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
