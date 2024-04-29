Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.25 at Raymond James

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.58.

Shares of MHC.UN opened at C$20.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.67. The stock has a market cap of C$295.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.76 and a 52-week high of C$23.40.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

