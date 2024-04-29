Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,960 ($61.26) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.00) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,133 ($51.05) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($45.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.38). The stock has a market cap of £103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,878.64, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,897.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,867.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.45) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,727.27%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

