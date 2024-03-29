Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.20 on Friday, hitting $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

