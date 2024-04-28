Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $242.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average is $235.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.45 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

