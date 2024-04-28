Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.45 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average of $235.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.