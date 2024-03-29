Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,117 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of LL Flooring worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 38.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 237,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,388. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.